VSP investigating possible interstate shooting on I-264

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police with assistance from the Chesapeake Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating a possible interstate shooting early Thursday.

State police say the incident occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of westbound I-264, west of Birdneck Road. Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the community.

The westbound area of I-264 at Parks Avenue, and both the north and southbound sides of Birdneck Road, to westbound 264 entrance ramps are closed while police investigate the incident.

