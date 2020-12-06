VSP investigate fatal crash on Route 634 in Surry Co.

SURRY CO. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one woman dead and a child with life-threatening injuries Sunday in Surry County.

Police said the crash occurred around 4:16 p.m. on Route 634 near Alliance Road west of Cobham Wharf Road.

An initial investigation determined the driver of a 2012 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Route 63 when she drove into the rear of a farm-use-vehicle that was hauling soybeans.

Virginia State Police identified the driver as 33-year-old Skye Ashle Holloway-Nottingham of Surry County.

Police said Holloway-Nottingham was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident and died upon impact.

The passenger, Holloway-Nottingham’s 12-year-old son suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the impact.

