SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Police are investigating an accidental death in Sussex County on Sunday.

On April 2, around 10:45 a.m. state police received a call in reference to a motor mike crash at South Fork Motor Sports Park.

An investigation revealed that during a dirt bike race, Tommy Lee Lagana, 43 was riding a 2023 Yamaha 250 CC dirt bike when he jumped over a ramp and while in the air, struck another dirt bike, causing him to fall off the bike and land on the ground.

Upon landing, another dirt bike jumped the ramp and landed on Lagana’s head, causing a fatal wound.

Lagana was from Waldorf, Maryland.