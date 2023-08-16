HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was injured after a shooting on Interstate 664 southbound early Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The shooting took place on I-664 southbound between Chestnut Avenue and Aberdeen Road, State Police said, with a preliminary investigation indicating that two people who knew each other were involved in an altercation. VSP was called to the investigate the incident around 12:22 a.m.

Both people stopped on the interstate, got out of their respective vehicles and then shots were fired, State Police said, with one person, a 30-year-old man, injured as he was running from the scene.

State Police are continuing the investigation, and they are looking for witnesses who may have either seen the altercation or seen a black, four-door sedan either prior to, or after, leaving the scene during the early morning time frame. Anyone with information can contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.