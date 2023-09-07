TASLEY, Va. (WAVY) — A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and a sedan in Accomack County Thursday evening has left one person dead, Virginia State Police said.

State Police said the crash happened around 7:21 p.m. on Route 13/Lankford Highway at the intersection with Daugherty Road and involved a sedan and a tractor trailer.

One driver died at the scene, according to State Police, and troopers were still on the scene investigating. There was no immediate word on possible injuries to the other driver.

