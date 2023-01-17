WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A current inmate of the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail has been served with additional narcotics warrants after having been held without bond for numerous charges since mid-December, jail superintendent Col. Roy Witham said.

Caleb S. Barnes, who had been in jail since Dec. 16 without bond on probation violations – three charges of credit card theft and two charges of grand larceny – has now been charged with distribution of a Schedule III drug and the possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner.

Barnes’ next scheduled court appearance is scheduled for March 6 in James City County Circuit Court.

Earlier this month, jail investigators recovered a quantity of a controlled substance, and, according to Witham, with the cooperation of the Tri-Rivers Drug Trask Force, were able to develop probable cause for the newly charged offenses.

Barnes was served with the new warrants Tuesday and was ordered held without bond pending his arraignment in James City County General District Court.

The investigation continues, and Witham said there is the potential for additional arrests.