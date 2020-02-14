VP Pence to visit Hampton, Virginia Beach next week

FILE – In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the opening ceremony of the International Astronautical Congress, in Washington. President Donald Trump closed out the old year by reprising a selection of his most familiar falsehoods and putting a few of his predecessor’s accomplishments in his own win column. Pence, seeking to justify the U.S. military’s targeted killing of a top Iranian general, helped begin the new year with a baseless claim tying that general to the 9/11 attacks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Vice President Mike Pence will make several stops in the region next week.

On Wednesday, Pence is scheduled to speak to employees at the NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton before visiting Hampton University’s Proton Therapy Institute “in celebration of Black History Month and to highlight the university’s efforts in providing state-of-the art cancer research and treatment,” according to a release from the Office of the Vice President.

Pence will take part in a roundtable discussion with HU students, staff and patients after touring the facility.

He’s also set to visit Navy SEALS in Virginia Beach later that day.

Pence most recently visited Hampton Roads back in November ahead of the last year’s election.