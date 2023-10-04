GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — “Vote No” is scheduled to host a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Main Library Community Room, 6920 Main Street from 6-8 p.m.

The meeting is expected to hear about the bond referendum on the Nov. 7 ballot. Three or more members of the Board of Supervisors may be in attendance, according to the release. This event is not sponsored by Gloucester County or the Gloucester County Board of Supervisors, according to the release.

The meeting is neither officially supported or opposed.