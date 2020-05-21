Vote by mail expansion moves to House floor

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, voters cast their ballots, in Gates Mills, Ohio. An Associated Press review has found that thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots by mail in 2018’s general election because of a missing or mismatched signature on their ballot application. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois House Executive Committee passed a bill that aims to expand the state’s vote by mail program.

The bill will now head to the House floor. If it passes there, it will head to the Senate.

If the bill passes through both chambers, then every voter who voted in the 2018 Election, the 2019 Consolidated Election and the 2020 Primary Election would be sent an application for a mail-in ballot.

It will also make election day a holiday for schools.

A separate amendment to the legislation will also lower the age for election judges to 16. That amendment is in the Rules Committee, and will come up on the floor.

Many of the changes that come from the bill only apply to the 2020 General Election in November.

It will also make Election Day a holiday for state government and schools.