PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Many are giving thanks today, but one food pantry in particular is especially thankful.

Oasis Social Ministry didn’t think they’d have any volunteers to help on one of their busiest days. 10 On Your Side reported a couple weeks ago that the organization needed volunteers on Thanksgiving Day, and the residents pulled through.

“So, we’re blessed and ready to serve!” said Oasis Social Ministry Executive Director Cathy Davis.

In previous coverage, 10 On Your side learned Oasis Social Ministry had all the Thanksgiving fixings, but no one to help serve on the big day. Davis explained how she felt before they had enough volunteers.

“Panic,” Davis said. “It’s absolute panic. People depend on us day to day, twice a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”

However, after the story aired on WAVY-TV 10 about their need for help, the community banded together to fill in the gaps needed for this service event.

“But thanks to you and your article, I had an overwhelming response for today, as you can see,” Davis said.

Davis said that so many people called to help that she had to start turning people away.

“Our kitchen is small and because of health code, we can only allow in so many at a time,” Davis said.

Portsmouth Pardons and Paroles were the first to step up and, today, served up smoked turkey, stuffing, sweet potato and collard greens. Others came looking to satisfy a need in themselves to serve their fellow man.

“We got to help each other,” volunteer Kathy Saunders said. “If we don’t, we’re in a mess.”

One of the gentleman being served, in a heartfelt moment, continued the spirit of giving through music. A man named “Al” went to the piano and played “Lean on Me” for everyone in the dining hall. A special moment that captured the event’s essence this Thanksgiving.

“I’m giving thanks for the people who donated the food, I’m giving thanks for the people who gave up time with their family,” Davis said. “That we’re all able to serve, that we’re here, we’re awake, we’re standing, we’re healthy and we can serve our fellow human beings who may not be in the same place as we are right now.”

This was a reminder to all that it’s the little things to be most grateful for.

Those who didn’t have the opportunity to help this, have another chance to serve in 2024 as Oasis’ chef, Dwayne Burrell is in need of volunteers next year after three of his steadfast helpers retire.

If you’d like to help out, contact Dwayne at 757-536-0096 and on Facebook by searching Dwayne Burrell (The Home Health Chef). You can also reach out to Oasis Social Ministry in Portsmouth at 757-397-6060.