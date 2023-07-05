Overflowing trash at Community Beach Park in Norfolk on July 5, 2023 (Courtesy of Keep Norfolk Beautiful)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Volunteers are needed to help clean up Norfolk’s Community Beach after trash piled up over the long holiday weekend.

Community organization Keep Norfolk Beautiful requested assistance on Wednesday morning via social media, saying the trash “might be the worst we’ve seen.”

They shared several photos of overflowing trash near receptacles and scattered trash on other areas of the beach.

If you want to help, the City of Norfolk says Keep Norfolk Beautiful and the city’s park rangers will be on hand at 700 E. Ocean View Avenue on Wednesday with supplies.

“We just need the people-power! Squeeze in a little beach time and give back to the community!”

A beach cleanup was already planned for Wednesday as part of National Clean Beaches Week. You can learn more about the efforts to keep Norfolk’s seven miles of shoreline clean on Keep Norfolk Beautiful’s Facebook page.