Volunteers help serve thousands of warm meals in South Norfolk for Thanksgiving

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Volunteers gathered again in South Norfolk on Thanksgiving to hand out thousands of warm meals to those in need.

The event was scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. at 2307 Bainbridge Blvd.

Happy Thanksgiving!🦃



If you would like a warm meal and live near South Norfolk.



You can drive up until 2pm @ 2307 Bainbridge Blvd. Chesapeake, Va. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/6JCHGPEewQ — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) November 25, 2021

“I had no idea it would get this big,” 12-year volunteer Nischelle Buffalow told WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson. Buffalow’s organization, Buffalow Family and Friends, has supported the Chesapeake community for years now, offering food, clothing and more.

Buffalow said about 3,000 meals would be handed out at the event.

To donate to the organization, click here.

