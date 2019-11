NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Volcano Sushi and Asian Bistro in the Ghent area of Norfolk is expected to reopen around the start of the new year.

A kitchen fire did major damage to the popular restaurant in the 300 block of 21st Street back in August. It broke out in the early morning hours before the restaurant opened and no injuries were reported.

“We apologize again for any inconvenience. We are very thankful for all of your patience and support,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post,