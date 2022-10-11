PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk and Portsmouth’s commonwealth’s attorneys will take part in a virtual reproductive rights panel Tuesday night.

Ramin Fatehi and Stephanie Morales will join other panelists to discuss the role of a district attorney in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The event is hosted by the The Working Families Party’s national Criminal Justice Initiative and starts at 6:30 p.m. online. You can RSVP here.

Here’s the full list of the participants:

José Garza, Travis County, TX District Attorney

Allison Miller, Candidate, Pinellas and Pasco Counties, FL State Attorney

Stephanie Morales, Portsmouth, VA Commonwealth Attorney

Ramin Fatehi, Norfolk, VA Commonwealth Attorney

Julie Gunnigle, Candidate, Maricopa County, AZ Attorney

Nelini Stamp, Director of Strategies and Partnerships, Working Families Party

Both Fatehi and Morales joined a pledge signed by progressive prosecutors nationwide in saying they won’t prosecute anyone who seeks or provides abortions that would have been legal under Roe.

Abortion is still legal in Virginia, but rights could be rolled back during the upcoming legislative session. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.