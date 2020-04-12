Virginia’s ‘VA TV Classroom’ teacher-led instruction begins Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — In Virginia, four public media television stations announced a partnership with the Department of Education to bring classroom instruction into the homes of students via television.

The teacher-led instruction is for students from grades k-10 and begins Monday, April 13. The shows will broadcast Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will align with the commonwealth’s academic curriculum.

The service is geared to help those who do not have the ability to connect to high-speed internet which is used to access school distance learning programs.

Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane took to Twitter to remind parents that the show starts tomorrow at 1 p.m. beginning with K-3. From there, Earth Sciences and Algebra for grades 7 through 10 will air from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

VA TV Classroom starts tomorrow at 1pm!! Here is this week’s schedule:

K-3 airs from 1-2 p.m.

Grades 7-10 airs from 2-3 p.m. focusing on Earth Sciences and Algebra. More grades and subjects to come in the future. Check your local affiliate @myVPM @WHRO @wetatvfm @BlueRidgePBS pic.twitter.com/gF08uveGIC — James Lane (@DrJamesLane) April 12, 2020

Partnering stations include Blue Ridge PBS, VPM, WETA and WHRO Public Media and the full classroom schedule and television station guide can be found online.

