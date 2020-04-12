Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing

Virginia’s ‘VA TV Classroom’ teacher-led instruction begins Monday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — In Virginia, four public media television stations announced a partnership with the Department of Education to bring classroom instruction into the homes of students via television.

The teacher-led instruction is for students from grades k-10 and begins Monday, April 13. The shows will broadcast Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will align with the commonwealth’s academic curriculum.

The service is geared to help those who do not have the ability to connect to high-speed internet which is used to access school distance learning programs.

Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane took to Twitter to remind parents that the show starts tomorrow at 1 p.m. beginning with K-3. From there, Earth Sciences and Algebra for grades 7 through 10 will air from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.  

Partnering stations include Blue Ridge PBS, VPM, WETA and WHRO Public Media and the full classroom schedule and television station guide can be found online.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories