Virginia’s ‘VA TV Classroom’ teacher-led instruction begins Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — In Virginia, four public media television stations announced a partnership with the Department of Education to bring classroom instruction into the homes of students via television.
The teacher-led instruction is for students from grades k-10 and begins Monday, April 13. The shows will broadcast Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will align with the commonwealth’s academic curriculum.
The service is geared to help those who do not have the ability to connect to high-speed internet which is used to access school distance learning programs.
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane took to Twitter to remind parents that the show starts tomorrow at 1 p.m. beginning with K-3. From there, Earth Sciences and Algebra for grades 7 through 10 will air from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Partnering stations include Blue Ridge PBS, VPM, WETA and WHRO Public Media and the full classroom schedule and television station guide can be found online.
