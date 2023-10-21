NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo’s event, ZooBoo, returns for another year through Sunday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event will feature costume contests, animal pumpkin enrichment, candy stations, etc.

Guests are able to learn from educators at the Mad Lab, The Enchanted Forest or with the Crytpozoology Scavenger Hunt throughout the Zoo.

Guests are encouraged to bring a treat bag to help support the Virginia Zoo’s green initiatives.

The events is scheduled rain or shine, and advanced tickets are required for entry. ZooBoo will need a timed reservation.

Learn more and purchase tickets today.