NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Zoo celebrates National Senior Citizens Day by offering free admission every Wednesday from Aug. 23-Sept. 27 to seniors ages 62+.

Seniors will need to bring valid ID as proof of age for entry, and must walkup for tickets. Any non-senior visitors need to purchase tickets at the gate, or in advance, and the last entry will be 3 p.m.

The Zoo will also be recognizing some of its older animal residents. For information on how they take care of their senior animals to ensure quality of life, click here.