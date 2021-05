NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at the Virginia Zoo announced the passing of one of their female bison, Oakley, on Friday afternoon.

Along with her half-sister, Lily, she arrived at the Zoo in 2000 and has continued to be a cornerstone of the animal community.

Oakley was set to celebrate her 23rd birthday at the end of May, however, due to concerns surrounding her age, the Animal Care staff decided it was best to humanely euthanize her.

The life expectancy of a bison is normally 12-20 years.