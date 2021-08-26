Virginia Task Force heads home after being on standby for Henri in Massachusetts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Task Force 2 has returned home to Virginia Beach after being on standby in Massachusetts for tropical storm Henri.

Eight members of Virginia Task Force 2 East Coast Cache went up on August 21 in preparation for the storm, which brought heavy rain, flooding and wind to the New England region. There was widespread damage in the region, mostly in New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

VATF-2 recently conducted search and rescue operations in Surfside, Florida, after the Champlain Condo collapse. Fairfax-based Virginia Task Force 1 is responding to the major earthquake in Haiti.