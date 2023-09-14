VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Members of the Virginia Beach-based Virginia Task Force 2 are heading to New Hampshire to help with anticipated impacts from Hurricane Lee.

Lee is expected to pass west of Bermuda on Thursday as a category 1 hurricane, and eventually reach the New England area this weekend as a tropical storm.

The greater New England area’s already been dealing with flooding from torrential rainfall in the days before Lee’s arrival, and is expected to see even more coming up.

Task Force 2, one of 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams nationwide, says 14 members left on Wednesday to head to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and they’ll arrive Thursday afternoon. They’ll rendezvous with FEMA IST and help local agencies with requests for assistance as needed.