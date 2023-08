VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Eighty members of Virginia Task Force 2 were activated as a Type 1 task force at 2 p.m. Monday and will be deployed to Florida in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

Task Force 2 will leave from the Harry E. Diezel Training Center on South Birdneck Road at 10 p.m.

Another 14 members will support the incident support team, which will stage in Orlando.