FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WAVY) – Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue (V-ATF2) has been in Florida providing assistance after Hurricane Ian for a week now.
The Hampton Roads-based rescue team consists of highly-trained firefighters, EMS, engineers, physicians and other specialties from across the region. They are called into action after major disasters, like hurricanes.
Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 along Florida’s southwest coast as a Category 4 storm.
VA-TF2 has been conducting search and rescue missions in hard hit Charlotte County, Florida since Thursday, Sept. 29. Due to the severity of Ian’s impact on Florida, the task force sent an additional 35 members to the area after its initial response.
VA-TF2 has been working around-the-clock providing a variety of services, with the use of new technology and software.
The team has been posting updates to social media , including one that said Tuesday, October 4 was a particularly busy day for them.
VA-TF2 is one of several FEMA Urban Search & Rescue Teams dispatched to Florida.
As of October 4, the FEMA US&R teams mission included the following:
- Total structure evaluations = 69,290 structures
- Total Human and animal interactions = 4,550 to include those needing rescue, needing assistance of some kind, needing evacuated, assisting those choosing to shelter-in-place, and some animal rescues.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian made it to Hampton Roads on Friday, Sept. 30. Our region saw flooding and trees and power lines down.