FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WAVY) – Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue (V-ATF2) has been in Florida providing assistance after Hurricane Ian for a week now.

The Hampton Roads-based rescue team consists of highly-trained firefighters, EMS, engineers, physicians and other specialties from across the region. They are called into action after major disasters, like hurricanes.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 along Florida’s southwest coast as a Category 4 storm.

VA-TF2 has been conducting search and rescue missions in hard hit Charlotte County, Florida since Thursday, Sept. 29. Due to the severity of Ian’s impact on Florida, the task force sent an additional 35 members to the area after its initial response.

VA-TF2 has been working around-the-clock providing a variety of services, with the use of new technology and software.

The team has been posting updates to social media , including one that said Tuesday, October 4 was a particularly busy day for them.

Oct. 6, 2022. Rescue Specialist Dave Clarence is being thorough in checking all void spaces. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

Oct. 6, 2022. K-9 handler Profitt and his pup, Taylor, stand-by for assignment. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

Oct. 6, 2022. The sun is hot in Florida and Rescue Specialist Josh Anderson is covered for protection on the pile. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

Oct. 4, 2022. These “piles” are difficult to work, removing each piece of material hand by hand to keep potential areas from collapsing before they are searched. (Photo courtesty: Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team)

Oct. 4, 2022. Shawn Hall and his K-9 Mansion are headed to the pile. These dogs are a vital part of the task force team. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

Oct. 4, 2022. Rescue Specialist Tim Rogers, Jason Perez, Josh Anderson, Robert Hnatko are reviewing the work ahead. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team)

Oct. 4, 2022. Search Team Manager Daniel Woods is reviewing the action plan to proceed. Task Force Leader Brian Sullivan, Rescue Specialist Bargy, and Technical Information Specialist Cole are all ready to work. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team)

Oct. 4, 2022. Removing debris to get to the bottom takes many tools and skills to repair them on site. (Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team)

Oct. 4, 2022. Rescue Squad Officer John Carver is leading the squad toward accomplishing big goals. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team)

Oct. 4, 2022. Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

Oct. 4, 2022. Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

Oct. 4, 2022. Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

Oct. 4, 2022. Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

Oct. 4, 2022. Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

Oct. 4, 2022. Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

Oct. 4, 2022. Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

Oct. 1, 2022. Working with Englewood Fire Department and Charlotte County EMS to care for a patient removed from a damaged structure. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

Oct. 1, 2022. Refueling vehicles on the road to keep missions going. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

Oct. 1, 2022. Coordinating search areas with Florida Task Forces 4 and 5. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

Oct. 1, 2022. Hurricane Ian Damage in Florida. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

Oct. 1, 2022. Hurricane Ian damage in Florida. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

Oct. 1, 2022. Logistics section working to support the Task Force. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

Oct. 1, 2022. Sleeping arrangements in the base of operations,. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Task Force 2)

VA-TF2 is one of several FEMA Urban Search & Rescue Teams dispatched to Florida.

As of October 4, the FEMA US&R teams mission included the following:

Total structure evaluations = 69,290 structures

Total Human and animal interactions = 4,550 to include those needing rescue, needing assistance of some kind, needing evacuated, assisting those choosing to shelter-in-place, and some animal rescues.

Remnants of Hurricane Ian made it to Hampton Roads on Friday, Sept. 30. Our region saw flooding and trees and power lines down.