NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia state trooper was arrested Thursday accused of driving under the influence.

According to the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Benjamin Nicholas Canning was arrested Thursday on the westbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 216.

Canning is facing several charges including driving under the influence, reckless driving by speed, and refusal to submit to a breath test.

He is currently being held at Henrico County’s Regional Jail East.

No further information has been released. The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office say the incident is still under joint investigation with the Virginia State Police.

A spokesperson from state police says Canning has been suspended without pay in accordance with department policy.

Benjamin Canning, June 24, 2022 (Courtesy – New Kent County Sheriff’s Office)