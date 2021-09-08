Virginia state police seeking information after stolen vehicle recovered in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — State police are seeking the public’s help after they located a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

According to police, a silver 2014 Jeep Cherokee was found on Wednesday in the parking lot of Q Daddy’s Pitmaster BBQ on Route 460 in Wakefield. Authorities say the vehicle was unattended and had bullet holes, as well as a shattered windshield.

They say the vehicle registration matched a Maryland man who reported the vehicle stolen on Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle, how or when it was disposed or who has recently seen suspicious activity near the restaurant is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800.