Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing Danville woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Doris Moore, 77

DANVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a woman missing in the western part of the state.

Doris Elaine Moore, 77, is missing from Danville, according to state police. She suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday at her home on Ashlawn Drive in Danville.

Moore is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 140 pounds and has brown eyes and white/gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a white blouse with gray stripes, a sweater and light blue blacks.

Moore may be driving a white 2002 Toyota minivan with Virginia tags JYC-3440.

She might be in North Carolina, but it is not certain, police said.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts should contact the Danville City Police Department at 434-799-5111.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories