Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing Danville woman

DANVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a woman missing in the western part of the state.

Doris Elaine Moore, 77, is missing from Danville, according to state police. She suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday at her home on Ashlawn Drive in Danville.

Moore is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 140 pounds and has brown eyes and white/gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a white blouse with gray stripes, a sweater and light blue blacks.

Moore may be driving a white 2002 Toyota minivan with Virginia tags JYC-3440.

She might be in North Carolina, but it is not certain, police said.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts should contact the Danville City Police Department at 434-799-5111.