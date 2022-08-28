NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are still investigating a 16-car crash that happened inside the Downtown Tunnel on Interstate 264 in Norfolk.

Troopers were called to the crash in the eastbound lanes of the tunnel at 12:56 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the preliminary investigation so far shows a vehicle was speeding when its bumper came off and fell into the roadway, causing other drivers to slam on their brakes. This caused a chain reaction of vehicles striking each other, police say.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 11 cars in total were towed from the scene. The tunnel reopened about three hours after the crash.

No other details have been shared at this time.