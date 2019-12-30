Virginia State Police investigate ‘unattended death’ in Middlesex Co.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a 48-year-old woman dead inside a home on Sunday.

At this time officials say the death does not seem to be suspicious in nature.

Agents responded to the 8400 block of General Puller Highway, where a male told them a family member would not leave the residence. 

Around 10:30 a.m., Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office found the woman’s body.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Chesapeake Field Office were requested by the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an unattended death.

State Police have identified and notified family members at the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

