PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A person in the eastern part of Virginia is the first person diagnosed with monkeypox to die from the disease in the commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday.

VDH is not releasing additional information surrounding the case, citing patient confidentiality, but said the person was an adult resident of the region.

“Our thoughts are with the decedent’s family at this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH. “Mpox is a serious disease, especially for those with weakened immune systems. If you have been exposed to mpox or have symptoms consistent with the disease, we urge you to seek medical consultation now.”

Monkeypox is now being referred to as “mpox” in Virginia. The World Health Organization recently decided to change the name, citing concerns the name was discriminatory and racist.

