Virginia Peninsula Foodbank announces dates for Mobile Pantry distributions

HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY)- The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will host Mobile Pantries for those experiencing food insecurity during the month of December.

The Foodbank says the food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The distributions for the month of December are as followed:

  • Dec. 10 – 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, NN, 12716 Warwick Blvd
  • Dec 15 – 2 p.m. at Joynes Road Church of God, 31 Joynes Rd, Hampton
  • Dec 16 – 10 a.m. at Hampton University, Lot 11, Hampton
  • Dec 17 – 2 p.m. at Greater Williamsburg Salvation Army, 216 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg
  • Dec 19 – 6 p.m. at Hispanic Resource Center, 3000 Incubator Rd #102, Hampton
  • Dec 19 – 9 a.m. at Coastal Community Church, 101 Village Avenue, Yorktown
  • Dec 19 – 10 a.m. at Liberty Live Church, 1021 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton
  • Dec 19 – 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2150 Cunningham Dr, Hampton
  • Dec 21 – at Booker Elementary, 160 Apollo Drive, Hampton

