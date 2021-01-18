Virginia organization is focusing on moving anti-racism forward

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Along with the riots at the U.S. Capitol came startling images of racism and anti-Semitism. At the end of 2020, WAVY.com caught up with the President and CEO of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities (VCIC).

Jonathan Zur says he believes there’s a real opportunity now for all of us to push forward in the right direction. He says there was a time more than 10 years ago when he heard people saying we were something called post-racial, but now he hears many saying they had no idea racism was still a such big issue or concern.

Jonathan says the acknowledgement that racism is still a major issue gives us all an opportunity to do some self-learning through reading, building authentic relationships, and exposing ourselves to different perspectives while deeply examining our surroundings.

“To think about ‘Why does my neighborhood look the way it does? Why does my child’s school look the way it does?’ Again, not in a sort of guilt, blame, shame, it’s not about saying how you’re wrong for thinking this, or how could you have not known this? Instead saying, ‘Let’s use this as an opportunity to be able to do better once we know better,” said Zur.

VCIC works closely with schools, groups, and businesses to help promote and create continuing inclusivity. If you’re interested in learning more about the organization and how it could help you in this day and age, click here.