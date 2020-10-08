Virginia Oct. 8 COVID-19 update: VDH says unusually high 1,844 case increase includes 689 cases that should’ve been reported Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported an unusually high 1,844 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the second highest one-day increase by the Virginia Department of Health to date, but VDH says that’s due to 689 cases that should’ve been reported on Wednesday.

The Wednesday increase of 509 was considered low compared to the 7-day average. The yellow line on VDH’s chart gives a clearer picture of the overall trend, as daily increases can fluctuate heavily due to reporting lag.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+1,844, 155,535 total), 7-day average back up to just under 1,000 cases per day

New deaths (+25, 3,328 total), deaths steady

Hospitalizations (-70 patients, 933 total), significant decrease after big increase yesterday

Testing (4.8% 7-day average of positive tests), steady overall, Virginia averaging more than 16,000 tests per day

The higher reporting does show that there are more positive virus cases out there than originally known. Virginia had mostly seen a decrease in cases and positive tests recently, but this increase bumps the state’s 7-day average of cases back up to the 1,000 case mark range.

The new cases reported Thursday were spread across all of Virginia’ health regions. The increase comes as school districts in Hampton Roads consider whether to reopen schools. Virginia Beach reopened classrooms for several grade levels this week, though it doesn’t appear at this time that two new coronavirus cases reported by the district are linked to students returning to class.

Still, despite the large one-day increase, Virginia’s cases are still considered to be fluctuating and lower than dozens of other states in terms of cases per 100,000 residents.

The state’s percent of positive test is steady overall, and other metrics are also stable or decreasing.

Metrics in Hampton Roads are also continuing to improve overall, with percent positivity and cases well below earlier numbers, though both haven’t really seen any major changes overall in the past week. There have been outbreaks at local prisons however, with more than 100 inmates testing positive at Western Tidewater Regional Jail, and another outbreak at Hampton Roads Regional Jail that led to the death of a corrections officer.

Hospitalizations continue to drop. Deaths have gone down slightly in Hampton Roads, but are still about the same level they were after the region’s surge in cases starting in July.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,188 cases, 92 hospitalized, 19 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 4,517 cases, 442 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+60 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin 443 cases, 19 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 277 cases, 15 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 1,923 cases, 73 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+24 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 788 cases, 35 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+11 cases)

James City County: 878 cases, 67 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 104 cases, 7 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+12 cases)

Newport News: 2,867 cases, 111 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+22 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 4,996 cases, 378 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+28 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Northampton: 311 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 77 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,652 cases, 293 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+18 cases)

Southampton: 801 cases, 23 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+11 cases)

Suffolk: 2,164 cases, 126 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+30 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 7,192 cases, 401 hospitalized, 95 deaths (+41 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 202 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+8 cases)

York: 570 cases, 16 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+6 cases)

Key local metrics

298 new cases, big one-day increase but overall trending down

2 new deaths, steady

-46 hospitalizations, trending down

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 4.8%, steady just under 5%

Chesapeake — 5.7% — trending back up after steep drop

Eastern Shore — 2.6% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 4.9% — trending up after steep drop

Norfolk — 4.3% — steady after steep drop

Peninsula — 2.4% — still trending down, consistently down since August 30

Portsmouth — 5.6% — steady overall after steep drop (outbreak at Hampton Roads Regional Jail)

Virginia Beach — 3.9% —steady around 4% recently

Western Tidewater — 7% — steady after steep drop recently, outbreaks at Deerfield Correctional and Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where over 100 inmates and staff have tested positive.

To see all the VDH data for yourself, click here.

