Virginia Nov. 22 COVID-19 update: Cases rising slightly overall, hospitalizations steady around 850 patients

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s seeing a slight increase in COVID metrics ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Cases and the percent of positive tests have seen a bump, with about a 29% increase in cases compared to two weeks ago. That’s on par with the 30% increase in cases nationally compared to two weeks ago. Cases are following a similar trajectory locally in Hampton Roads, with a slight upward trajectory, but overall much lower than late summer/early fall.

The U.S. as a whole has 59.1% of people fully vaccinated, compared to 64.4%. in Virginia. The U.S. has a 70.9% vaccination rate for adults, compared to 76.6% rate in Virginia, per CDC data.

Deaths are still decreasing overall, down to 22 per day on average. Hospitalizations have plateaued at around 850 per day.

State metrics

New cases (+1,097 , 957,570 total), 1,644 per day and rising slightly

, 957,570 total), 1,644 per day and rising slightly Deaths ( +5 , 14,548 total)

, 14,548 total) Current hospitalizations (-3 patients, 846 total currently ), steady overall

), steady overall Test positivity: 5.9% , rising slightly

, rising slightly Vaccine doses administered: 12,452,709

Percent of population with at least one dose: 73.5% (6,276,276)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 87.1%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 64.4% (5,499,704)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 76.6%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,094,362

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local cases