Virginia Nov. 22 COVID-19 update: Cases rising slightly overall, hospitalizations steady around 850 patients

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s seeing a slight increase in COVID metrics ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Cases and the percent of positive tests have seen a bump, with about a 29% increase in cases compared to two weeks ago. That’s on par with the 30% increase in cases nationally compared to two weeks ago. Cases are following a similar trajectory locally in Hampton Roads, with a slight upward trajectory, but overall much lower than late summer/early fall.
The U.S. as a whole has 59.1% of people fully vaccinated, compared to 64.4%. in Virginia. The U.S. has a 70.9% vaccination rate for adults, compared to 76.6% rate in Virginia, per CDC data.
Deaths are still decreasing overall, down to 22 per day on average. Hospitalizations have plateaued at around 850 per day.
State metrics
- New cases (+1,097, 957,570 total), 1,644 per day and rising slightly
- Deaths (+5, 14,548 total)
- Current hospitalizations (-3 patients, 846 total currently), steady overall
- Test positivity: 5.9%, rising slightly
- Vaccine doses administered: 12,452,709
- Percent of population with at least one dose: 73.5% (6,276,276)
- Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 87.1%
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 64.4% (5,499,704)
- Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 76.6%
- People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,094,362
For more vaccine data, click here.
Local cases
- Accomack: 4,186 cases, 323 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+19 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- Chesapeake: 29,490 cases, 1328 hospitalized, 368 deaths (+100 cases, -13 hospitalized)
- Franklin: 1,667 cases, 76 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+2 cases)
- Gloucester: 3,970 cases, 92 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+10 cases)
- Hampton: 15,385 cases, 707 hospitalized, 244 deaths (+40 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Isle of Wight: 4,586 cases, 230 hospitalized, 91 deaths (+5 cases, -1 hospitalized)
- James City County: 7,611 cases, 261 hospitalized, 96 deaths (+62 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Mathews: 910 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+6 cases)
- Newport News: 21,044 cases, 799 hospitalized, 305 deaths (+43 cases, -2 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Norfolk: 24,951 cases, 1,516 hospitalized, 355 deaths (+67 cases, -21 hospitalized)
- Northampton: 1,171 cases, 103 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+2 cases)
- Poquoson: 1,365 cases, 38 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+2 cases)
- Portsmouth: 12,919 cases, 933 hospitalized, 248 deaths (+35 cases, +2 hospitalized,)
- Southampton: 2,430 cases, 88 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Suffolk: 11,173 cases, 714 hospitalized, 246 deaths (+34 cases, +5 hospitalized, +2 deaths)
- Virginia Beach: 50,985 cases, 2,655 hospitalized, 569 deaths (+179 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Williamsburg: 1,201 cases, 38 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+7 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- York: 5,649 cases, 133 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+18 cases, +1 hospitalized)