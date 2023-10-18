VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With temperatures beginning to drop, Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) wants customers to know it is committed to assisting all customers, especially those in need, with a range of bill payment assistance programs.

“We understand that when temperatures drop, energy consumption will rise, putting pressure on household budgets. VNG is committed to ensuring our customers are well informed of the resources they have available to help them when times get hard,” said Robert Duvall, President of Virginia Natural Gas. “We care about our customers, and we will offer them all our practical support.”

Listed below are several resources that can assist with household heating bills:

LIHEAP Enrollment: The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is open for enrollment from Oct. 10-Nov. 10, 2023. LIHEAP aids individuals in paying heating expenses and applications can be submitted through local social services.

To learn more about about energy assistance programs at Virginia Natural Gas visit the website.