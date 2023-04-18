Virginia Natural Gas Foundation commits $75,000 to the Urban League of Hampton Roads (Credit: Virginia Natural Gas)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Natural Gas Foundation has committed $75,000 to assist a local nonprofit organization.

The Urban League of Hampton Roads is an organization that helps low to moderate income families gain financial stability.

Specifically, the programs help participants by opening and maintaining bank accounts, improving credit scores and implementing a budget plan to build monthly savings and investments.

The grant is to support ongoing activities to help participants with financial fitness workshops and coaching.

“The Virginia Natural Gas Foundation continues to take steps to help our community members build a path toward financial independence and lifelong success,” said Robert Duvall, president of Virginia Natural Gas and a member of the foundation’s Board of Directors. “We are proud to support the Urban League of Hampton Roads and its programs that help provide critical financial education and stability to our underserved communities.”

To learn more about Virginia Natural Gas’ commitment to our community, visit virginianaturalgas.com/community.