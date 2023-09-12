RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia NAACP has commended the Attorney General’s office for completing an investigation into the Dec. 2020 traffic stop of U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario by the Town of Windsor Police Department.

“The Virginia NAACP commends AG Miyares for completing the investigation of the Town of Windsor Police Department,” said Virginia NAACP President Robert N. Barnette. “The town’s police department engaged in a pattern of discriminatory, unconstitutional policing; the investigation revealed.”

Additionally, the Virginia NAACP encouraged Attorney General Jason Miyares to propose legislation that will specifically identify police use of excessive force as a crime.