Virginia March 31 COVID-19 update: Virus levels have crept up, but more vaccines on the way; FEMA site opens in Norfolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With April on the horizon, Virginia is seeing big progress with COVID-19 vaccinations, but its overall virus levels have actually gone up slightly recently, including hospitalizations.

Virginia reported 1,035 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and is still reporting more than 1,000 current hospitalized COVID-19 patients. There are more than 1,400 cases per day reported on average, up about 20% compared to two weeks ago.

That trend is similar on the national level.

Health officials, including CDC director Rochelle Walensky, say they are concerned about the possibility that new coronavirus variants (which have been detected in Virginia too) will lead to a “fourth wave” of infections as the U.S. starts to loosen restrictions ahead of the general population getting their vaccines.

“We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope,” Walensky said this week. “But right now, I’m scared.”

President Biden said Monday, “If we let our guard down now, we can see the virus getting worse, not better. People are letting up on precautions, which is a very bad thing,” and urged state and local leaders to reinstate mask-wearing and other protections for just a while longer so the U.S. can get to herd immunity.

Overall though deaths due to the virus have dropped dramatically with many older adults having received the vaccine already, but Virginia has seen a slight increase recently in the number of reported deaths, with 16 per day on average.

The percent of positive tests statewide has also crept up slightly to 5.8%, but testing overall dropped in that span.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+1,035, 618,976 total), (1,467 per day on average, record is 6,166)

Case incidence rate: 17.2 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January

New deaths (+10, 10,252 total), reported deaths down significantly after major input of past death certificates

Current hospitalizations (-22 patients, 1,048 total), recent bump back up, but trending down overall

Testing (5.8% 7-day average of positive tests), recent trend back up (about 18K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

Doses administered (3,773,586 total doses, 65,046 per day on average, 1,346,564 fully vaccinated, 29.5% with at least one dose, 15.8% fully vaccinated

Doses distributed (3,773,586 total), 98.5% first doses administered and 81% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now roughly 195,000 per week, About 49,000 Johnson & Johnson doses added too this week

The good news again is that vaccinations have ramped up even further, with about 65,000 per day on average.

That’s expected to go up even more with the introduction of about 49,000 Johnson & Johnson shots per week this week (an allotment that’s supposed to get up to about 100,000 shots per week).

New mass vaccination sites from FEMA are opening across Virginia, including one in Norfolk that expanded to full capacity (3,000 shots per day) on Wednesday.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,709 cases, 199 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+ 1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 19,503 cases, 915 hospitalized, 272 deaths (+20 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,061 cases, 55 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+1 case,+2 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 2,056 cases, 58 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+1 case, +2 hospitalized)

Hampton: 9,523 cases, 334 hospitalized, 157 deaths (+21 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 2,919 cases, 135 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+9 cases, +5 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,254 cases, 138 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 577 cases, 21 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 12,687 cases, 354 hospitalized, 208 deaths (+36 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 16,133 cases, 896 hospitalized, 235 deaths (+22 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 757 cases, 76 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 805 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+4 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,338 cases, 624 hospitalized, 170 deaths (+20 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,913 cases, 53 hospitalized, 53 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 7,391 cases, 421 hospitalized, 176 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 33,166 cases, 1,425 hospitalized, 362 deaths (+44 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 684 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+33 cases)

York: 3,439 cases, 57 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+9 cases)

Look for more local statistics coming up.