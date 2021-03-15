Virginia March 15 COVID-19 update: 1 million Virginians now fully vaccinated; 1,130 cases, 41 more deaths reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia added 1,130 new coronavirus cases on Monday, and is now reporting more than 1 million Virginians have been fully vaccinated to date.

The major milestone comes three months after Virginia’s first vaccine dose was administered Dec. 15 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

In the past month alone, Virginia has gone from just under 338,000 fully vaccinated to 1,010,519, and 21% of Virginians have at least one dose. Just north of 50,000 doses are being administered daily, and that’s expected to jump after March 29 when Virginia starts getting around 100,000 Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines per week.

This week, Virginia will receive 195,000 first doses of Pfizer and Moderna, 167,000 second doses of Pfizer and Moderna, and 6,900 doses of Johnson & Johnson.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+1,130, 595,865 total), (1,335 per day on average, record is 6,166)

Case incidence rate: 15.6 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January

New deaths (+41, 10,060 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but the data input of the backlog appears to almost be done (54 per day 7-day average)

Current hospitalizations (-48 patients, 1,013 total), trending down overall

Testing (5.4% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

Doses administered (2,740,975 total doses, 52,898 per day on average, 1,010,519 fully vaccinated, 21.1% with at least one dose

Doses distributed (3,071,715 total), 89.7% first doses administered and 78.3% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now up to 195,000 per week, about 6,900 Johnson & Johnson

Virginians 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine by the end of April, Virginia vaccine coordinator Dr. Avula said on Friday.

Avula said Virginia is also looking to move to Phase 1c of vaccinations by mid-April.

Phase 1c includes “remaining essential workers,” including food service industry, power company employees, and journalists.

Those currently eligible who are still frustrated they haven’t been scheduled for an appointment yet should again go make sure their information is correct on the state’s pre-registration system.

“What our health departments are doing is really working off that pre-registration database list by category, so they are really working through that list and getting that out through every channel we can think of to let eligible people know it time to get vaccinated,” Avula said.

Virginia is also on the cusp of dropping below 1,000 current COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hospitalizations are at their lowest point since late October/early November.

Virginia also passed 10,000 reported COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. Most of the deaths happened after the post-holiday sure and reporting the backlogged death certificates took time. Deaths according to the day they actually occurred have gone down since late January and are at their lowest point since November.

Cases have dropped significantly but still remain 1,000 per day on average. Test positivity though is almost below 5%, which would be another major milestone.

📊 Sun Mar 14 #COVID19 data from @CDCgov and @HHSGov:



– New cases: 40,428

– New deaths: 589

– Hospitalized: 40,976

– Weekly test positivity (as of 3/13): 4.33%



See more at: https://t.co/WetlCanTc6 pic.twitter.com/lX0HVAW0VO — Conor Kelly (@CohoKelly) March 15, 2021

Local cases