Virginia Lottery launches fourth annual ‘Thank A Teacher’ art contest

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Lottery is launching its fourth annual “Thank a Teacher Art Contest.”

All K-12 students enrolled in Virginia’s public schools (virtual or face-to face) are encouraged to create artwork and enter it into the contest for the chance to have the artwork appear on thank-you notes that will be distributed to thousands of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

The contest is open from Dec. 14 to Feb. 1, and will accept submissions online at thankateacherva.com.

The art contest is open to Virginia K-12 public school students, and one top-prize winner will be selected from each level: elementary, middle and high school. The winning artwork will be featured on the 2021 notecards.



The winners will receive individual cash prizes and win money for their school’s art department!

The school that each winner attends will receive $1,000 from The Supply Room and $1,000 from the Virginia Lottery. The winning artists will receive a $150 Visa gift card in addition to having the winning original artwork featured on virtual thank-you notes distributed across Virginia.

Thank a Teacher is a statewide campaign organized by the Virginia Lottery in partnership with The Supply Room and the Virginia PTA.



To date, Virginians have sent more than 100,000 thank-you notes. Those notes each include a unique web code that teachers can use to enter for a chance to win a Virginia-themed vacation.

Entries for the art contest will be judged by a blue-ribbon panel of various members of the arts community in Virginia, and winning designs will be revealed in March.