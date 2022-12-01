HAMPTON ROADS, Va (WAVY) — For the sixth year in a row, the Virginia Lottery is hosting their annual Thank a Teacher Art Contest.

Virginia Lottery is asking K-12 public school students to submit artwork for the contest. One winner will be selected from the elementary school, middle school, and high school levels.

Each winner will receive a $200 gift card, have their artwork published on thousands of notecards distributed statewide, and win $2,000 for their school.

The criterion for the artwork is an original art piece that “conveys your thanks for Virginia’s teachers”. It needs to be 8.5” x 11” and can be uploaded as a PDF, JPEG, TIFF, or PNG file.

Submissions will be accessed through January 31, 2023, and winners will be notified in the spring.

You can see previous winners as well as access the submission form here.