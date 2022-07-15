BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is set to visit Buchanan County families impacted by Tuesday night’s floods.

On Friday at 11 a.m., the governor will arrive at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School to unload supplies at the community resource center and meet with families to hear firsthand accounts of the flooding that either damaged or destroyed 400 structures.

Youngkin will then travel to M&M Body Shop in Pilgrims Knob — one area that was hit the hardest — to see how businesses were impacted and meet the business owners.

This is a developing story.