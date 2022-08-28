RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that he is already working to repeal a law that would ban the sale of new gas and diesel-powered cars in Virginia by 2035.

Virginia is currently in an agreement to follow California’s emissions standards as part of a bill passed in 2021 under former Governor Ralph Northam, according to the Associated Press.

On Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, Youngkin announced on Twitter that he was already working to detach Virginia from this requirement.

In an effort to turn Virginia into California, liberal politicians who previously ran our government sold Virginia out by subjecting Virginia drivers to California vehicle laws. Now, under that pact, Virginians will be forced to adopt the California law that prohibits the sale of has and diesel-fueled vehicles. I am already at work to prevent this ridiculous edict from being forced on Virginians. California’s out of touch laws have no place in our Commonwealth. Governor Glenn Youngkin

On Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, The California Resources Board put the state on track to completely phase out new vehicles not powered by hydrogen or electricity by 2035.

According to the Associated Press, 17 states have adopted some or all of California’s strict emissions standards, and Washington and Massachusetts legislators have said they will also follow California’s lead. Canada has already passed a law that would mandate the sale of emission-free cars by 2035 and member of the European Parliament recently endorsed a plan to do the same.