(WFXR) — From Fourth of July to New Year’s Eve, people across the U.S. will be celebrating with a bang, but before you light up the fireworks, the Virginia Department of Forestry has some helpful advice to keep you safe.

The Legality of Fireworks

If you start a wildfire with fireworks, you will be responsible for all suppression and reclamation costs or face prison and fines

Unless you are a licensed contractor, many types of fireworks are illegal in Virginia

Fireworks are not allowed on federal lands

Check with your local fire marshal, fire officials, or law enforcement about restrictions on selling, possessing, or using any type of fireworks, including sparklers

According to Virginia law regarding permits for display of fireworks:

The governing bodies of the several counties, cities and towns shall have the power to provide for the issuance of permits for the display of fireworks by fair associations, amusement parks, or by any organization or group of individuals, under the minimum terms and conditions set forth in the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code (§ 27-94 et seq.) and any additional terms and conditions as may be prescribed by the locality. Any association, organization, or group that has been issued a permit may purchase and make use of fireworks under the terms and conditions of such permit. Virginia Law § 15.2-974.

You can find a list of permissible fireworks for 2022 here.

Fireworks Safety

There are several ways you can protect yourself and your loved ones when shooting off fireworks. Below is a list of safety tips from the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Be Prepared

Purchase legal fireworks

Never make your own fireworks

Know the laws

Have a bucket of water nearby for used fireworks

Have a water hose or fire extinguisher to put out stray sparks

Clear a level area from things that can burn

Be Safe

Keep kids and pets at a safe distance away from igniting and spent fireworks

Set boundaries when lighting fireworks

Use eye protection or wear safety goggles

Use fireworks only outdoors and away from anything that can burn

Read and follow the directions on the label

Light one firework at a time and never relight a dud firework

Don’t shoot fireworks into metal or glass containers

Don’t carry them in your pocket

Do not use fireworks near woods or any combustible material

Use fireworks in parking lots, driveways, and gravel or dirt areas

Do not use fireworks under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances

Be Responsible