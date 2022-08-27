ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a 71-year-old man who was last seen Friday in Orange County.

Police are looking for Kobus Forie 71, who was last seen around 4 p.m. on Wildflower Way in Locust Grove.

VSP issues a Senior Alert for an Orange County man. (Photo Courtesy: Virginia State Police)

Forie is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and is bald. He may have been wearing a light-colored shirt, cream shorts and gray shoes.

Authorities say Forie suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Forie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 540-406-3058. Call 911 if you see Forie.