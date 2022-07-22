RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that Virginia has experienced the largest unemployment rate drop in a year.

According to a press release, Virginia has added around 94,000 employed residents since February 1 and the unemployment rate of the state has dropped to 2.8 percent in June.

The state’s unemployment rate continues to be lower than the national rate, which sits at 3.6 percent.

“The June unemployment rate dropping to 2.8% is promising news for Virginia’s economic health and is a welcome return to pre-pandemic unemployment levels,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In such a competitive labor market, we remain committed to expanding workforce development opportunities for Virginians.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey data shows that employment growth in 2022 has accelerated by averaging around 19,000 a month.

Three industries that have seen the largest employment increases this year are leisure and hospitality, education and health services, and professional and business services. Other job gains were seen in transportation and utilities, manufacturing and construction.