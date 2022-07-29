RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Attorney General Miyares announced today that Virginia localities will be receiving their first payments from a $26 billion opioid distributor settlement.

According to a news release, this money is coming from the settlement with opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.

Virginia is set to receive $15 million from this initial payment. Over $9 million will be given to the Opioid Abatement Authority and Virginia’s 133 localities will receive the rest of the share.

Among the Hampton Roads localities, here is the percentage that each will be allocated:

Virginia Beach: 4.859%

Norfolk: 3.38%

Chesapeake: 2.91%

Newport News: 2.047%

Portsmouth: 1.937%

Hampton: 1.538%

Suffolk: 0.710%

A full list of allocations for each county and city can be found here.

This payment comes after Miyares announced a $4.2 billion national settlement with opioid distributor Teva and a $2.37 billion with Allergan earlier this week.