RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia will update its standard hiring policy for state workers with an alternative process for people with disabilities.

Applicants must have a disability determined to be “a barrier to employment” by a Department for Aging & Rehabilitation (DARS) certified rehabilitation counselor. If eligible, applicants will receive a “certificate of disability” to submit to their application.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office announced the implementation of the new process Tuesday, saying that it will serve “as a model for inclusive employment practices.”

According to the state’s Department of Human Resources Management website, executive branch agencies could leverage the process “to fill wage and classified vacancies” and other state agencies are encouraged to take part.

DARS was the recipient of a $9.2 million federal grant to make way for at least 750 Virginians with disabilities to gain “skills-based training and registered apprenticeships in high-wage, high-demand fields, including STEM and state government,” Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel said in a statement in the release from the governor’s office.

The alternative process aims to increase the number of individuals with disabilities working within the state government.

“My administration fully supports expanded economic and job opportunities for individuals living with disabilities,” Gov. Youngkin said in a statement. “This is a significant step in the Commonwealth’s commitment to the overall goal of increasing employment opportunities for all Virginians.”

Interested applicants can explore opportunities and look for more answers to questions regarding the alternative process online.