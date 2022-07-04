RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Six people were shot near an after-hours club in Richmond early Monday morning, police confirmed to 8News.

Officers responded to 16th W. Broad Street for reports of a shooting near the 4 Cyber Cafe, an after-hours club in the area, after 3:30 a.m., police said in a release.

Authorities said that four men and two women were shot, with two victims suffering injuries considered to be life-threatening. A Richmond police spokesperson said one man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and the other five victims took themselves to the hospital.

Four have non-life-threatening injuries, while two victims remain in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Richmond police officers are here to keep everyone safe, and public safety is our top priority,” said the Public affairs director of the Richmond Police department, Tracy Walker. “We just ask the community to do their part as well to help keep their neighborhoods and communities safe.”

Richmond Police Department held a holiday public safety meeting at 10 a.m. this morning to inform members of the community of the rise in violence this time of year.

“See something — say something,” said John Hayes, Deputy Chief of Patrol Operations. “Our detectives will rely on people who saw something and will say something to help us solve this as soon as possible. We even want to know the motive; why would people be angry enough to do that?”

Anyone with information about this shooting investigation is asked to call Detective Reyes at (804) 646-3874 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.