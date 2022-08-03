RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Commonwealth Attorney’s Office has moved to drop charges against two alleged mass shooting plot suspects as the case is to be taken over by federal prosecutors with similar charges. The prosecutor representing the Commonwealth also confirmed that they had no evidence of a specific location in Richmond for the alleged plot.

In Richmond’s Manchester General District Court this morning, Clinton Seal with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office filed a nolle prosequi, formally abandoning the suit against 52-year-old Julio Alvarado-Dubon and 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel. Both men had been charged with possessing firearms as non-United States citizens.

Presiding Judge David Hicks told the court that he had two sons at Dogwood Dell on the date of the alleged attempted mass shooting plot and considered a recusal due to the potential conflict of interest. Seal assured him that they had no information regarding the specific location for the shooting plot and Hicks opted not to recuse.

Federal indictments obtained by 8News shows neither criminal complaint filed by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia specifically references an alleged mass shooting plot.

While Balacarcel was originally charged with possession of a firearm as a non-United States citizen, his federal charges are strictly immigration-related and no firearm-related charges have been filed. Alvarado-Dubon’s charge for possession of a firearm by a person illegally and unlawfully in the United States remains.

Richmond police held a press conference Wednesday, July 6. Chief Gerald Smith said they were tipped off about an alleged mass shooting plot that was set to take place on Independence Day.

Officers allegedly found several assault-style weapons and rounds of ammunition in the possession of the suspects. Alvarado-Dubon and Balacarcel — both originally from Guatemala — were taken into custody on July 1 and 5, according to Richmond police.

Alvarado-Dubon was arrested at a residence on Columbia Street in Richmond by police, while Balacarcel was taken into custody in Charlottesville and transported to the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail.

At this time, neither man has been charged in connection with the alleged mass shooting plot. Chief Smith spoke about the help police received from other agencies in the investigation.

“The FBI was very important and very critical in this investigation because we had to be sure that the scope of the plan only included those who we were looking at and did not exceed that. In other words, we did not want to miss anything,” he said.