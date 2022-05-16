VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man shot up a Virginia Beach home and then tried to hide the rifle he used in a trash can, Virginia Beach police say.

Police say they responded around noon on Saturday after receiving a report about gunshots fired into the home in the 5800 block of Roxbury Place, near Virginia Wesleyan University. No injuries were reported.

Officers detained the suspect, 25-year-old David White, at the scene, and police say the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting was found stashed away in a trash can. Chief Paul Neudigate credited a Virginia Beach resident for tipping police about the rifle.

David White (Courtesy of Virginia Beach police)

White was charged with felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

No other details have been released, but the case is still under investigation by VBPD’s Detective Bureau.