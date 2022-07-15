HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway in Henrico County after a 20-year-old was fatally shot by a police officer.

According to a release, officers with the Henrico County Police Division (HCPD) were called to the 1600 lock of Elsing Green Court in Highland Springs at approximately 7:37 p.m. Wednesday for a domestic-related incident. Authorities confirmed to 8News that the 9-1-1 call was made from inside a residence there, and three officers responded within 11 minutes.

Upon arrival, authorities said that the officers went inside the residence in question, and encountered a man with a knife.

“That member went toward another member within the household, and officers had to take action for lifesaving measures of that individual,” Lieutenant M.C. Pecka with HCPD’s Office of Public Affairs said Thursday. “Also, while performing those duties, the individual came toward the officer, as well, is what we’re learning from the preliminary stages of this investigation.”

According to a release, one of the officers on scene fired her gun, hitting the man with the knife. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Later, in the early hours of Thursday morning, the man died from his injuries. He was identified by police as 20-year-old Malachi Levar Carroll.

8News spoke with Brandon Jordan, who said Carroll was his first-born son, living across the street with his grandmother.

“His grandma and him [they] got into it about something,” Jordan said. “She called the police. Something about he pulled a knife on her.”

Jordan said he heard four shots fired. Authorities have not confirmed how many times the officer fired her weapon.

“As with any investigation, body-worn camera and multiple interviews must take place,” Pecka said. “These investigations do take time, and we’ll provide updates as they become available.”

8News submitted a request Thursday morning for access to body-worn camera and surveillance video of the incident, but is awaiting confirmation amid the ongoing investigation.

Jordan said he, too, would like to see video of what happened before passing judgment.

“I’m not mad. I’m not happy. I’m just in the middle,” he said. “I can’t act out or I can’t show no emotions to the situation because I don’t know, you know, I lose myself. I got to stay strong.”

According to the police, the officer involved in this incident has been employed by HCPD since June 2020. She has been placed on an administrative assignment, pending a complete investigation.

“You can tell me what happened. But I know they got body cam. I’d rather see the footage to know what happened,” Jordan said. “I’m not blaming the officer that got called because you got called in a serious situation.”

According to a release from HCPD, the Officer-Involved Investigations Team investigates any discharge of a firearm by a Police Division member. The officer’s body camera video is being reviewed, authorities said, and HCPD is working with the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, which will handle a further review once HCPD wraps its internal investigation.

“This is a difficult situation for all involved, and our team is working hard to determine the facts of what happened last night,” HCPD Chief Eric English said in a statement.

Jordan said the loss is made all the more difficult in light of recent events.

“He was born over there,” Jordan said of his son. “He really went over the edge finding his granddaddy body in this house, and then, it’s just the fact that in the same house he was shot at, in the same house.”

Jordan said that Carroll had been living with his grandparents in the same cul de sac since graduating high school. But about a month ago, Jordan said that Carroll came home to find his grandfather deceased, after having had a stroke.

“He had normal teenage behavior, as far as, you know, a little resentment. But the way it was going on since his grandfather, it was showing that it was taking a toll on him,” Jordan said. “He been battling mental health issues and depression.”

Authorities confirmed that all HCPD officers are trained in crisis intervention, including those who responded to Wednesday night’s domestic incident.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact HCPD at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.